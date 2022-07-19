Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, July 19, 2022 – Borussia Dortmund have confirmed that new striker Sebastien Haller has been diagnosed with testicular cancer after falling ‘unwell’ in training on Monday, July 18.

The Ivorian striker arrived at the Bundesliga club earlier this month after completing his move from Ajax for £31m.

Dortmund has now released a statement providing an update on Haller’s condition.

‘Borussia Dortmund striker Sebastien Haller had to leave the BVB training camp in Bad Ragaz, Switzerland early due to illness and has already travelled back to Dortmund,’ the statement read.

‘The 28-year-old international from the Ivory Coast complained of being unwell after training on Monday morning.

‘In the course of intensive medical examinations, a tumour was finally discovered in the testicles during the course of the day. During the coming days, further examinations will take place in a specialised medical centre.

‘Borussia Dortmund asks that the privacy of the player and his family be respected and that no questions be asked. As soon as we have further information, we will inform you in consultation with the player.’

Borussia Sporting director Sebastian Kehl has said the club will support Haller through his travails.

‘This news today came as a shock to Sebastien Haller and to all of us. The entire BVB family wishes Sebastien a full recovery as soon as possible and that we can hug him again soon.

‘We will do everything in our power to ensure that he receives the best possible treatment,’ he said.

Haller scored 34 goals in all competition for Ajax last season.