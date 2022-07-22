Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Friday, 22 July 2022 – Borussia Dortmund striker, Sebastien Haller has completed the first step of his treatment after being diagnosed with a testicular tumour.
The Ivory Coast international had complained about feeling unwell following training on Monday, before an immediate medical examination detected the tumour.
Posting a picture from his hospital bed on Thursday, a smiling Haller tweeted: ‘Hello everyone, I wanted to let you know that Step 1 has been completed!
I would like to thank the @BVB (Dortmund) and the medical team who were exceptional with me.
A big thank you also to all the nursing staff of the hospital for their support – benevolence.’
Haller added prayer and flexed biceps showing strength emojis to the tweet.
The 28-year-old Ivory Coast international joined Dortmund from Ajax earlier this month for a reported £27million.
He signed a four-year deal, after scoring 32 goals in 36 appearances in all competitions for the Dutch club last season.
Haller spent one and a half seasons at West Ham, making over 50 appearances, before the Hammers sold him to Ajax for £20.25m in January 2021.
Dortmund quote tweeted Haller’s message and said: ‘Always a smile on his face…get well soon Seb!’
