Thursday, July 7, 2022 – Borussia Dortmund have confirmed the signing of Sebastien Haller from Ajax for a fee of around €36million (£31m).

The Ivory Coast international has put pen to paper on a four-year deal with the Bundesliga outfit.

The club’s sporting director Sebastian Kehl has expressed his delight at bringing the forward to Signal Iduna Park.

‘We’re very pleased to have been able to sign Sebastien Haller – a seasoned centre-forward who has recently caused a sensation in the Champions League, but who also knows the Bundesliga in particular and has already demonstrated his class and high-quality finishing there,’ Kehl told the club’s official website.

‘The overall package is very promising. Sebastien possesses a strong physical presence and he is physically very resilient.

‘With his experience, he can also offer support and stability to our young attacking players. During the talks with us, he made it clear that he has big ambitions with BVB.’

Haller will have big boots to fill at Dortmund as he prepares to take the No. 9 shirt from Erling Haaland, who completed his move to Manchester City last month.

The 28-year-old only scored 14 goals in 54 appearances for the Irons, but he went on to thrive at Ajax, finding the net on 47 occasions in 65 games for the Dutch giants. He won back-to-back domestic titles under Erik ten Hag, finishing as the club’s top goalscorer in the league last term with 21 strikes.

Haller also scored 11 goals in the Champions League in 2021-22 – only Karim Benzema (15) and Robert Lewandowski (13) netted more.

The Ivorian is now set for his second spell in Germany, having previously played for Eintracht Frankfurt between 2017 and 2019.