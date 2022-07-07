Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, July 7, 2022 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, has received a big boost after lawyer Nelson Havi supported his demand for the use of a manual register during the August 9th election.

In an interview with KTN News on Wednesday, Havi who is vying for the Westlands Parliamentary seat on United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket, stated that there will be no elections if the IEBC will fail to use the manual register.

According to him, both the manual register and biometric voter identifier must be used alongside each other for a more free, fair and credible elections.

“No elections without a manual register,” Havi stated.

Havi seems to differ with his party leader and Deputy President William Ruto, who has rejected the use of a manual register, saying he supports the IEBC’s move to only deploy an electronic register.

The Kenyan DAILY POST