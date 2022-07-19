Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, July 19, 2022 – Renowned human rights crusader, Boniface Mwangi, has warned Kenyans against electing Kenya Kwanza Alliance leadership in August because it is full of murderers and looters of public money.

In a social media post on Tuesday, Mwangi, who is also an award-winning photographer said Kenya Kwanza Alliance leaders especially DP Ruto’s running mate, Rigathi Gachagua, should not be elected to lead Kenya.

Mwangi further said Gachagua misused power during his days as a district office (DO) where he oppressed and murdered many during his tenure.

He also said Gachagua is a corrupt individual who has a Sh 12 billion corruption case that is pending before a Nairobi court.

Mwangi called Kenyans to support the alliance between former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Martha Karua, saying the two have fought for Kenyans in court, in rallies, and all public forums.

“Compare and contrast Karua-Rigathi One has fought for Kenyans in the courts, in the streets, and in parliament. Consistent Courage. The opponent served in Moi’s regime. They tortured, looted and murdered. He is currently facing charges of stealing Ksh 12.5 billion. #DPMarthaKarua,” Mwangi wrote on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.