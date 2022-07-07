Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, July 7, 2022 – A Twitter user has shared the long list of demands his brother wrote to his family ahead of visiting day.

The boarding school student appeared eager to get everything he’s missed while away from home so he made sure to include everything in the list.

He asked for all sorts of foods and snacks, he also asked that every member of his nuclear family visits him.

He even asked for pizza, burger, and was specific about the eateries where those items should be bought from.

Sharing the list, the sibling of the student wrote:

“My younger brother in Js2 sent his visiting day list to us today and we don’t even know where to start from.”

See the long list below.