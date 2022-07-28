Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, July 28, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto has suffered a serious blow less than two weeks to the August 9th General Election.

This is after Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua’s deputy ditched him and the Kenya Kwanza coalition for Raila Odinga’s Azimio.

Francis Maliti, who was seeking to succeed Mutua on the Maendeleo Chap Chap ticket under Kenya Kwanza, shelved his bid and declared support for Wiper Party candidate Wavinya Ndeti.

The move is a win for Azimio la Umoja as the deputy governor will now boost Raila Odinga’s campaigns in Machakos County and the larger Eastern region.

Maliti declared his support for the Wiper party and Azimio leader Raila.

The two met at Wiper Command center where a deal was hammered.

Kalonzo was at the meeting together with other party officials including the Secretary-General and Kathiani MP Robert Mbui.

Maliti’s move follows his running mate Rose Wambua’s decision to ditch him on Sunday.

Wambua announced that she had ditched the Machakos deputy governor whom she described as ‘heading nowhere’

She is backing former State House Chief of Staff Nzioka Waita.

