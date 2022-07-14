Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, 14 July 2022 – Residents of Busia were treated to a bizarre incident after 6 men who were hired to remove campaign posters of an ODM aspirant suffered severe diarrhea and acute memory loss.

It is believed that the rogue men, who are members of a gang used by politicians for selfish gains, had been hired by the aspirant’s opponent to remove his campaign posters from street walls at night.

They were found in the morning lying on the ground while holding some of the campaign posters that they had removed.

The ODM aspirant is now being accused of using witchcraft.

Below is a photo of one of the goons.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.