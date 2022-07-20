Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, July 20, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto’s running mate, Rigathi Gachagua, sought to set the record straight regarding his net worth.

During the presidential running mate debate yesterday, Gachagua disclosed that he was worth Ksh 800 Million and not the billions the government has been propagating around.

Gachagau claimed that Sh200 million was the amount of money frozen, adding that police who did the investigations could not understand accounting.

“My account did not receive Ksh.5 billion; that is propaganda. The money that I have is well documented. This is money I made during the reign of Mwai Kibaki when the economy was thriving. I made over Ksh.200 million and invested in an account that account has been running for the last 8 years.

“I have 200 million (in the frozen account) which is the money that is held. Ksh.64 million I worked in the Ministry of Lands and settlement, Ksh.10 million in Kenya Power, Ksh.33 million I got during my time in the Ministry of Livestock, another Ksh.46 million I worked in an organisation called Batek… I am worth Ksh.800 million minus the Ksh.200 million they are holding,” Gachagua said during the debate.

Despite Gachagua’s claim that he is worth Sh800 million, In July 2021, Gachagua was charged with acquiring more than Sh7.3 billion suspected to be proceeds of crime.

Chief magistrate Lawrence Mugambi heard that Mr. Gachagua received Sh7.3 billion in his three bank accounts at Rafiki Micro-Finance Bank. The funds were allegedly deposited between 2013 and 2020.

The first-term MP allegedly received more than Sh12.5 billion through three accounts in Rafiki Micro Finance Bank but the Assets Recovery Agency (ARA) said they could not trace more than Sh5 billion that had been deposited in the MP’s bank accounts.

