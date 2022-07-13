Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, July 13, 2022 – Billionaire Microsoft founder, Bill Gates’ 19-year-old daughter Phoebe is clearly unbothered after racist trolls criticized her alleged romance with a mystery black man.

Days back, she posted the snap to both her Instagram Story and feed, showing her posing with the mystery black man. The comment session was flooded with comments containing racist abuse.

On Tuesday, the University of Stanford student appeared to confirm that she is in a relationship with the anonymous man by sharing a second image of them together.

The sweet snap showed him kissing her on the cheek during an evening outing in London – where she is currently staying with her mom, Melinda, 57, who attended Wimbledon last week.