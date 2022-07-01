Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



.Friday, July 1, 2022 – Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja has received a reprieve in his quest to succeed Nairobi governor, Anne Kananu, in August.

This is after the High Court barred the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) from striking him off its list of cleared candidates.

Justice Anthony Mrima, in his ruling on Friday, allowed the IEBC to continue with the printing of the ballot papers as the case proceeded.

Sakaja sought High Court orders to stop the IEBC from omitting his name from the list of candidates owing to the controversy surrounding his degree certificate.

Whereas Sakaja maintains that he legally acquired his degree from Team University in Uganda, the Commission for University Education (CUE) stated that the degree is not recognized after information on its legitimacy surfaced.

The Commission, on Thursday, June 30, stated that it received written information from the public that implied Sakaja was never admitted to the Kampala-based University.

CUE Chief Executive Officer, Mwenda Ntarangwi, stated that the Commission no longer recognizes the Senator’s degree.

Sakaja, who is vying for the Nairobi gubernatorial seat using the United Democratic Alliance ticket, is expected to face off with Jubilee Party candidate Polycarp Igathe in August.

