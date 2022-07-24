Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, July 24, 2022 – The Big Bang Theory creator, Chuck Lorre, has filed for divorce from his third wife, Arielle Lorre, 36.

Lorre, 69, who also created “Two And A Half Men” ended his third marriage after just three years.

The couple tied the knot in October 2018.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Chuck said they decided to go their separate ways in May. He cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the divorce.

The pair confirmed their split in a statement to Variety.

The statement reads: “It is with mutual consideration and respect that we have decided to separate.

“Our plan is to move forward in different directions but with great love, admiration, and gratitude for the time we shared. We ask that you respect our privacy during this difficult time. Thank you for your support.” They had signed a pre-nuptial agreement ahead of their wedding.