Friday, July 1, 2022 – Beyonce has unveiled the cover for her upcoming album, Renaissance.

The Break My Soul singer will be dropping her album on July 29, and shared the artwork in preparation for the release.

Taking to Instagram, the 40-year-old shared a photo of herself sitting on a horse. She stripped almost naked for the photoshoot and had only silver jewelry covering her body.

She captioned the photo:

“Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving. My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration. I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are.”