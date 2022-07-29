Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 29 July 2022 – Pop Queen, Beyonce, has shared a rare look at all three of the children with husband Jay-Z ahead of the release of her new album Renaissance.

In a post published to her official website on Thursday night, the 40-year-old singer also shared a sweet snap of daughter Blue Ivy, 10, and five-year-old twins Rumi and Sir sleeping beside her in bed.

In the post, Beyonce thanked her kids, husband, and other close family members for giving her the ‘space, creativity, and inspiration’ she needed to create her latest work.

Renaissance is the Crazy In Love hitmaker’s seventh studio album and includes sixteen brand new tracks, including the recently released single Break My Soul.

The album will be made available to purchase and/or stream at midnight EST on Friday, July 29.

‘This three-act project was recorded over three years during the pandemic. A time to be still, but also a time I found to be the most creative,’ she penned Thursday ahead of the release.