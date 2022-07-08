Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 08 July 2022 – Rapper and actor, Ice Cube has labelled Lil Wayne the best rapper alive, besides himself.

When asked to list his GOAT rapper, Ice Cube didn’t shy away from giving Lil Wayne his flowers.

“It’s hard to beat Lil Wayne,” Cube said while interviewing on the podcast On The Guest List.

“His metaphors are otherworldly. As far as lyrics and can make hits, you know. Has been copied all these years and nothing but clones of Lil Wayne at the end of the day. So I just think, besides myself. I’ve done so much for the culture, but uh, yeah, yeah he’s dope.”

Watch the video below

Ice Cube says that Lil Wayne is up there for “Best Rapper Of All Time” pic.twitter.com/i5vQXp4B0U — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) July 7, 2022