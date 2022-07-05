Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, July 5, 2022 – German champions, Bayern Munich are reportedly preparing a €120m bid for Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen.

According to Corriere dello Sport, the Bavarians see the 23-year-old Nigerian as an ideal replacement for Robert Lewandowski, who is on the verge of departing the Allianz Arena this summer.

Osimhen has made a big impression at Napoli since his arrival two years ago from Ligue 1 outfit, Lille. The Nigerian has netted 24 times and provided eight assists in 51 league appearances for the Partenopei.

Premier League clubs, Arsenal, Manchester United and Newcastle United are also reportedly interested in the striker.