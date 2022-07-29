Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 29 July 2022 – Barcelona have agreed a deal with Sevilla for defender Jules Kounde, with the Catalan club pipping Chelsea to the France international.

The Spanish club confirmed on Thursday night, July 28, that they have reached an agreement with Sevilla for the signing of Kounde, with the defender now set for a medical in Catalonia before putting pen to paper on a contract.

The deal comes as a big blow to Chelsea and manager Thomas Tuchel, who prioritised the France international in their attempt to rebuild the defence. Kounde was reportedly very close to joining Chelsea for a fee upwards of €65 million, but Barcelona hijacked the transfer.

Kounde will become Barcelona’s fifth signing in what is turning out to be a busy summer for the Laliga side, ifhe passes his medical.

Chelsea have moved to block Marcos Alonso’s transfer to the Catalan giants in response to Barca snatching Kounde