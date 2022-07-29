Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 29 July 2022 – Bahati MP, Kimani Ngunjiri, has warned Nakuru County residents against electing women to higher positions.

The legislator was secretly recorded while talking to a group of young voters in his constituency in what appears to be a move to decampaign Senator Susan Kihika in her Nakuru gubernatorial bid on a UDA ticket.

In the recording, the MP is heard saying that the county needs men of integrity and a proven track record.

“Do you think it is proper to leave this county in the hands of a woman who is still nursing some hot blood,” the MP is heard asking his audience.

Kimani has previously indicated that he has a good working relationship with Governor Lee Kinyanjui of Jubilee and it is understood that he openly campaigns for him.

His remarks have not been received well with a section of women who interpret it as an insult to them.

Some women who are supporting him are said to have bolted out of his camp and have vowed to back Irene Njoki who is vying against Kimani on a Jubilee Party ticket.