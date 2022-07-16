Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, July 16, 2022 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has rejected the nomination lists submitted by all 79 political parties, including Raila Odinga’s ODM, Deputy President William Ruto’s UDA, and President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee, after they failed to meet the set selection criteria.

In a statement, the IEBC stated that none of the parties adhered to the gender equity and inclusivity guidelines as stipulated in the Elections Act.

The Wafula Chebukati-led commission directed all the political parties to rectify the lists and resubmit the said lists on or before July 22.

Political Parties are required to submit their respective party lists to the Commission at least forty-five (45) days before the date of the General Election.

The Political Parties which fail to meet the set guidelines will have their lists rejected.

“None of the submitted seventy-nine (79) Party Lists were compliant and stand rejected for various reasons documented for each respective party,” the Commission stated.

Kenyans had criticized political parties after the list was made public.

For instance, Ford Kenya party leader Moses Wetangula was on the list of top leaders in Kenya Kwanza who have sought a plan B in case the election goes against their favor.

In ODM, Chairperson John Mbadi’s name was submitted for nomination to the August House.

Nominating members to the parliament is among the ways parties award loyalists, including those who were asked to drop their bids for elective seats in favor of stronger candidates.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.