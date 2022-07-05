Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, July 5, 2022 – A baby born with four arms and four legs has been hailed as a “miracle of nature” in India.

The child has also been compared to a reincarnation of God.

Photos of the child, who was delivered over the weekend in Hardoi, in the north of the country, have been shared online.

It shows the baby with the extra four limbs attached to the stomach.

The child weighed 6.5lbs and was born at the Shahabad Community Health Centre, in the state of Uttar Pradesh.

Mum Kareena was raced to the hospital after experiencing labour pains on Saturday, July 2, and gave birth soon after.

People have flocked to see her after the news spread across the area and locals have compared the baby to a multiple-limbed goddess.