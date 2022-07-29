Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, July 29, 2022 – The Atheists in Kenya Society has welcomed the recent remarks by Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate Raila Odinga, who said he will end the domination of Christianity in the country once elected as president in August.

Raila, who spoke on Thursday, said Kenya is a secular state and no religion is supposed to be superior to the other.

The former Premier gave an example, saying there is a colonial ideology that elevated Christianity above all other religions and said he will make sure that all religions are equal and none is superior to the other.

“There is a colonial ideology that elevated Christianity above all other Religions, my government will end that. Kenya is a secular state and we will respect all religions,” Raila Odinga said.

Reacting to Raila’s statement, atheists in the country stated that Christianity was one of the powers used to colonize and exploit Africa and undermine African culture.

They added that for a long time now, the African traditional religion and indigenous culture were seen as inferior, barbaric, and backward.

“We agree with the Azimio Coalition Presidential candidate, Hon. Raila Odinga that Christianity has been elevated above all other religions, thanks to colonialism,”’ Association chairman Harisson Mumia stated in a statement on Friday.

