Assistant Records Management Officer

REF: KECOBO/EXT/7/2022

Gross Salary: Kshs.48, 985 p.m

Responsibilities

Maintain Copyright registration Database (GDA)

Process and archive copyright application forms, certificates and copies of registered works;

Scan and maintain electronic records at the Registry

Compile established records, lists and prepare inventories, guides and other information finding and retrieval aids;

Receipt and dispatch mails and maintain related registers;

Update and maintain up to date file movement records;

Prepare records disposal and retention schedules;

Open files, monitor file movement and make periodic checks to ensure that appropriate action is taken accordingly;

Ascertain the general cleanliness of the registry; and

Ensure that letters are filed and marked for action;

Competence in use of ERP or, Electronic Records Management systems will be an added advantage.

Qualifications

Diploma in Records Management/Information Science or equivalent qualification from a recognized institution; and

Computer proficiency.

How to Apply

Interested candidates who meet the above criteria may send their applications including cover letter, duly completed application for employment form (Download from KECOBO website), CV, three (3) reference letters, daytime telephone contacts and copies of relevant certificates/ testimonials to:

The Executive Director

Kenya Copyright Board

P.O. BOX 34670-00100

Nairobi

OR drop at NHIF Building, 5th Floor, Ragati Road.

The closing date is 15th August 2022

Applicants are advised to comply with chapter six of the Constitution of Kenya.

Shortlisted applicants only will be contacted.

Qualified persons living with disability, women, and those from marginalized and minority communities are encouraged to apply.

WE ARE AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER