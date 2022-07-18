Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Assistant Office Administrator (1 Position) EPRA Job Grade 8 (Permanent & Pensionable) – Ref: VA/54/6/2022

Duties and Responsibilities

Responsible for the overall day to day management/administration of the office of the functional head;

Booking the meeting room for meetings and making hospitality arrangements as may be required;

Sending out notices for meeting and following up to confirm receipt;

Ensuring that the meeting venues are well organized;

Managing and maintain the office diary and schedule of appointments for the immediate supervisor;

Providing secretarial services for the functional area;

Maintaining records of outgoing letters, correspondences, documents and records; monitor, screen, respond to and distribute incoming communication.

Preparing and editing correspondence, communications, presentations and other documents.

Organizing international travel as may be required from time to time;

Answer and screen calls directed to the directorate/ department/division

Qualifications

A Diploma in Secretarial Studies from the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) or equivalent qualifications from a recognized institution; OR

The following qualifications from the Kenya National Examinations Council: Typewriting III (50 w.p.m.)/Computerized Document Processing III; Shorthand III (100 w.p.m);

Business English III/Communication III;

Office Practice III;

Commerce II;

Office Management III/Office Administration and Management III;

Secretarial Duties II;

Proficiency in computer application skills;

Demonstrated results in work performance; and

Fulfilled the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution.

How to Apply

Mandatory Requirements for all Positions

Applicants MUST provide the following documents on application:

A Signed application letter; A detailed Curriculum Vitae indicating their current and previous employers, positions held, current and expected salary, level of education and names of at least three professional referees, two of which must be working in the current organization; Copies of academic and professional certificates; Copy of Birth Certificate; and Copy of National Identification Card.

Interested and qualified individuals are required to submit their applications through email Recruitment22@epra.go.ke not later than 5.00 p.m. on 31st July 2022, addressed to the undersigned:

The Director General,

Energy & Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA),

P.O Box 42681 – 00100,

Nairobi.

EPRA is an equal opportunity employer. Youth, female candidates, Persons with Disability (PWD) and marginalized are strongly encouraged to apply.

ONLY SHORTLISTED CANDIDATES WILL BE CONTACTED.

Shortlisted candidates will be required to avail original and copy of application letter, Curriculum Vitae; certified copies of the relevant academic and professional certificates; national identity card; birth certificate and valid clearance certificates from KRA; HELB; EACC; Credit Reference Bureau and Kenya Police as per chapter six of the Constitution during the interview.