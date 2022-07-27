Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 27 July 2022 – Twitter bigwig Asamoh has been accused of duping a jobless lady called Njoki.

Asamoh met Njoki on Twitter and promised her a job.

He then invited her to his house a few days later and informed her that he had secured a job for her.

However, he just wanted to chew her goodies.

He secretly took photos of her in his house and then dumped her after quenching his thirst.

He also shamelessly paraded the photos on social media.

Njoki is still jobless and struggling after Asamoh used her.

Asamoh has been accused of preying on ladies on Twitter, where he has a huge following.

Below are photos of Njoki.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.