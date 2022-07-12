Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, July 12, 2022 – A man climbed atop a construction crane and stripped naked in full view of parkgoers at Washington Square Park on Monday, July 11.

The man, who was already shirtless, climbed up a condor crane next to the Washington Square Park arch, stood atop its platform and removed his trunks while shouting and threatening to jump.

“Are you not entertained?” he yelled with his arms outstretched.

Hundreds gathered to watch the fiasco unfold.

He repeatedly inched closer to the edge of the platform and threatened to jump several times.

Spectators begged him to move away from the edge as police and firefighters arrived at the scene.

The naked man was eventually brought down to safety and arrested at the scene.

See photos