Monday, July 25, 2022 – Jason Momoa, 42, was involved in a terrifying car crash on Sunday, July 24, when a motorcycle jumped lanes and smashed into him head-on.
Momoa was driving in a 1970 Oldsmobile near Calabasas, California, when the accident happened.
According to a police report from the California Highway Patrol: “On July 24, 2022, at approximately 1101 hours, the California Highway Patrol, West Valley Area was dispatched to a report of a traffic collision involving a vehicle and a motorcycle.”
Jason was driving eastbound on Old Topanga Canyon Road in a 1970 Oldsmobile when a motorcycle, driven by Vitaliy Avagimyan of Tarzana, California, “crossed over the double yellow lines into the eastbound lanes, directly into the path of Jason Momoa’s vehicle. As a result of this collision, Mr. Avagimyan was ejected from his motorcycle.
“After the collision, Mr. Momoa exited his vehicle to assist Mr. Avagimyan and was able to flag down a passing motorist to call 9-1-1,” the CHP document read.
“Mr. Avagimyan was transported by ambulance to Northridge hospital for medical treatment of minor, non-life threatening injuries,” the report read.
It added that, “Mr. Momoa was uninjured and remained on scene throughout the investigation.”
The exact cause of the crash is under investigation.
