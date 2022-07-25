Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 25 July 2022 – Kisumu Governor Peter Anyang Nyong’o has sparked reactions on social media after ladies in his campaign caravan were caught on camera entertaining the public with raunchy dance moves.

One of the ladies stripped on the pole and performed sexual acts on Anyang Nyongo’s campaign photo as the public watched.

Anyang Nyong’o is seeking a second term in office and is facing stiff competition, prompting him to do everything possible to woo voters.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.