Tuesday, July 19, 2022 – Former Kakamega County Senator, Dr. Boni Khalwale, has urged Kenyans not to believe opinion polls that have put former Prime Minister Raila Odinga in the pole position ahead of the August 9th election.

In a social media post on Tuesday, Khalwale, who is vying for the Kakamega Senate seat on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party ticket, said Raila has lost Kakamega County and is only in control of two constituencies.

Khalwale said Raila is only in control in Butere and Khwisero constituencies.

He said Deputy President William Ruto, who is the Kenya Kwanza Alliance, is in control of 10 constituencies out of 12 constituencies in the vote-rich county.

Here is what Khalwale wrote on his social media page.

“Say no to fake opinion polls. Currently, in the 12 constituencies of Kakamega County ~Raila is ahead of Ruto in Butere and Khwisero ~Ruto leads in the other 10, with commanding margins in Ikolomani constituency followed by Mumias East constituency,”

The Kenyan DAILY POST.