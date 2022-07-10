Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, July 10, 2022 – Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman Wafula Chebukati has vowed to do the unthinkable if push comes to shove.

Addressing a function yesterday, Chebukati announced that he might be forced to postpone elections in certain areas due to the ongoing court cases.

He noted that the commission was running out of time as they battle court cases.

This, he said, will make it difficult for them to prepare for the polls hence the need to postpone the polls in the affected areas.

“If for any reason they (court cases) are not finalized in good time, as a commission we cannot wait forever, we shall be forced to suspend elections in those areas where decisions affect the printing of ballot papers. We must deliver elections on August 9,” he said.

The revelations come at a time when several cases have been lodged against the IEBC.

In Mombasa, for instance, the court has temporarily stopped the printing of ballot papers for the Mombasa gubernatorial seat until a case filed by Mombasa Governor aspirant Mike Mbuvi Sonko is determined.

Sonko moved to court to appeal the decision by the IEBC to lock him out of the race.

A case has also been filed at a Nairobi court challenging the clearance of Senator Johnson Sakaja to vie for the Governor’s seat.

This is after a voter claimed the Senator’s Teams University degree is a forgery.

Due to such cases, the IEBC has halted the printing of Ballot papers to accommodate any changes that may be brought forth by a court’s ruling.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.