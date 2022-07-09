Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, July 9, 2022 – Former world heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua, is desperate to win back the WBA, WBO, IBF, and IBO titles from Oleksandr Usyk.

Back in September, Usyk secured a uninimous decision victory over Joshua, dethroning the WBO, WBA, IBF and IBO heavyweight champion in London.

With the boxers set to meet again, Joshua is determined to win them back from the Ukrainian.

“Someone told me:” You have a chance to become a three-time world champion, and I replied that this is not at all the place where you want to be. This is not the way I would advise young people to go. Because you want to hold the titles all the time, be the champion, and not part with them. I really want to return the titles.”

AJ was evidently tired of all the talk around the fight and can’t wait to get back in the ring against the Ukrainian.

“Too much talk for me. Less talk, more action. Just let me get in the ring and do my job. I’m not a comedian, and I’m not a speech writer. I am hungry and desperate to win back the titles,” the boxer said.

Usyk vs. Joshua fight will take place on August 20 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. In June, an official announcement of a rematch between the Ukrainian and the British was made.