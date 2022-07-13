Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, July 13, 2022 – British-Nigerian boxer, Anthony Joshua, has attributed his knockout victory over Kubrat Pulev in December 2020 to “African power.”

The two-time heavyweight champion defeated Pulev with a ninth round knockout when they faced off two years ago.

Over the weekend, Derek Chisora claimed a split decision victory over Bulgarian Pulev at The O2 Arena to break his unenviable streak of three straight defeats.

Chisora was heard asking Joshua, “I’m like ‘what the hell did you hit him with?’”

Joshua responded, “That African power, bro. That’s what.”

The two boxers then discussed Joshua’s upcoming rematch with Oleksandr Usyk as he tries to become a three-time heavyweight champion with Chisora saying, “Bro, I’m coming to Saudi with you.”

Joshua added, “I was going to message you. I want you to come, I need you to come.”

Usyk vs. Joshua will take place on August 20 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

I’ve won my rematch and now it’s @anthonyjoshua’s turn next. I’ll be there to support in Saudi #UsykJoshua2 pic.twitter.com/EEn8rRCbiN — Derek Chisora 🥊 (@DerekWarChisora) July 10, 2022