Thursday, 28 July 2022 – It is now emerging that there was another accident that claimed the life of a Modern Coast driver even before the Nithi accident.

The deceased driver, who was known to his colleagues as Mzito, was buried 2 days ago.

Concerns have been raised over the safety of Modern Coast buses, following frequent accidents.

The buses are reportedly not repaired even when drivers complain of mechanical problems.

The drivers also go for months without pay.

Here is an emotional video of the driver’s final send-off, even as Kenyans come to terms with the fatal Nithi accident that left over 30 passengers dead.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.