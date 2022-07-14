Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, July 14, 2022 – Hip-hop DJ, Tim Westwood is facing fresh allegations of sexual misconduct from ten more women with one alleging he had sex with her when she was 14.

The teenager, who uses the pseudonym Esther, said Westwood, now 64, was in his 30s when they had sex for the first time, the BBC and Guardian, who have been investigating the ex-Radio 1 presenter, have reported.

Her testimony forms part of a joint Guardian/BBC investigation that will raise fresh questions over the behaviour of the former Radio 1 DJ.

The 10, all black women, spoke to the Guardian and BBC after the news organisations published a story in April in which Westwood was accused of opportunistic and predatory sexual behaviour.

That investigation alleged Westwood abused his position in the music industry to take advantage of seven women in their late teens or early 20s.

The outlets claimed that, aside from two friends, the women who have now come forward are not known to each other and have never met.

None of the 10 reported the incidents to the police and all but one have asked to remain anonymous.

The BBC, where Westwood worked as a presenter for 20 years, subsequently revealed it had received six complaints against him, including one referred to police.

Its director-general, Tim Davie, said earlier this week the corporation is undertaking a “full deep dive” and plans to deliver a report on the complaints within the next two weeks.

The internal audit will report to the BBC board’s senior independent director, Sir Nicholas Serota.

In a statement in April, Westwood “strongly” denied any wrongdoing.

The statement from a representative of Westwood to the PA news agency said: “Tim Westwood strongly denies all allegations of inappropriate behaviour.

“In a career that has spanned 40 years, there have never been any complaints made against him officially or unofficially.

“Tim Westwood strongly rejects all allegations of wrongdoing.”