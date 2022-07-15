Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, July 15, 2022 – Kirinyaga County Governor, Anne Mumbi Waiguru, has joined Kenya Kwanza Alliance leaders in dismissing the TIFA opinion poll that showed Raila Odinga is likely to be Kenya’s next president.

In the poll that was made public on Thursday, if elections were held today, Raila would garner 52 percent of the total votes cast, followed by Deputy President William Ruto with 34 percent.

Roots Party presidential candidate Prof Wajackoyah came third with 1 percent. 13 percent of the voters remain undecided on whom to vote for the presidency in August.

Reacting to the poll on Friday, Waiguru said the TIFA opinion poll is fake and said DP Ruto is leading with over 60 percent.

“The truth is that Ruto is in the lead with over 60 percent of votes and this will be confirmed soon on the ballot,” Waiguru who was speaking in Mwea said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.