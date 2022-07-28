Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 28 July 2022 – A 29-year-old lady from Siaya County is distressed after she was rejected by her family.

The hapless lady, identified as Anna, left Kenya for Saudi Arabia to work as a househelp.

After working for 7 months, she was reportedly raped by her boss.

She was then deported after she became pregnant.

She later gave birth to a kid of Arabic origin after returning to the country.

Her family chased her away together with her kids and she is now homeless.

Her sad story was shared on Facebook by a human rights activist, who appealed to wellwishers to help her.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.