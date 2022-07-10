Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, July 10, 2022 – Angry members of the public went to the house of an ANC Ward Councillor and smeared his house with sewage over lack of services.

The protesters had carried the waste in a pickup.

They chanted slogans as they drew the sewage waste from containers and splashed the councilor’s house, leaving it in a mess.

Watch video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.