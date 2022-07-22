Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, July 22, 2022 – A senior police officer attached to Deputy President William Ruto is lucky to be alive after he was almost murdered by one of the employees of the Kenya Kwanza presidential candidate.

Corporal Timothy Mugendi Rucha is nursing serious injuries after he was beaten to a pulp by Ruto’s gardener, Nicholas Kibiwot Rono, following a quarrel that later turned into a fist fight.

According to a police report, Corporal Mugendi was hit by the furious gardener, Mr. Rono, on the rear part of the head.

“The officer was taken to Nairobi West Hospital in critical condition with multiple head injuries,” reads the police report in part.

It is not clear what caused the altercation that went physical at the residence at the dead hour of the night.

While the cause of their disagreement remains unknown, police said the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) presidential flag bearer William Ruto was not present when the incident happened.

Only members of his family were present when the incident happened but were deep asleep.

The gardener was arrested and will be arraigned in court today.

This is not the first incidence involving a police officer at DP Ruto’s Karen residence since the security detail in Karen was replaced in August 2021.

In April 2022, a police officer attached to Ruto allegedly shot himself dead at his home.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.