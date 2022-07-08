Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 08 July 2022 – Detectives have recovered a firearm that was wrestled from a police officer on guard duties at Equity Bank in Matuu, Machakos county, in July last year.

The detectives based at the elite Crime Research & Intelligence Bureau, and a contingent from Ruiru, recovered the firearm an AK-47 assault rifle snatched from Constable Patrick Omusebe, during the incident.

The recovery followed intelligence leads received via our #FichuakwaDCI anonymous hotline, by a man who was clearing bushes at his farm in Ruiru.

This is after the detectives intensified an undercover manhunt for the suspect who was in possession of the firearm until he opted to dispose of it rather than challenge the sleuths to a duel. A magazine loaded with 21 rounds of 7.62 mm calibre, was also recovered.

During the robbery incident that occurred on July 27, 2021, an unspecified amount of money was stolen from the Matuu-based Equity bank branch, by about 4 men who staged the daylight robbery.

The firearm has been handed over to ballistic experts based at the DCI National Forensic Laboratory for analysis.

Meanwhile, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations is issuing a stern warning to criminals terrorizing members of the public with firearms, that their days are numbered.

They have no choice but to surrender.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.