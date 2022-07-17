Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, July 17, 2022 – Amber Rose has said that she’s not surprised Kim Kardashian divorced her Kanye West.

The mother of one and Kanye dated from 2008 to 2010, before he moved on to Kim a year later.

In an interview on “It’s Tricky with Raquel Harper” podcast, Amber said she saw divorce coming based on her experience with Kanye.

Amber acknowledged that she had her own issues with Ye, but she’s still wished him nothing but the best.

The model, who has always been rock solid, added that she’s focusing on her own life and not what her exes are doing.