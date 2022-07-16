Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 16 July 2022 – Controversial businessman and matatu boss, Jamal Roho Safi, has begged for forgiveness from his ex-wife Amira for emotional pain and the disrespect he caused her while he was dating socialite Amber Ray.

He took to his Instagram page and issued an emotional apology to his ex-wife, claiming that he was helpless when his marriage crumbled since Amber Ray had confused him.

“Most of you, if not all, know what happened between me and my wife and how we came to the limelight; To say the least, it was chaos! It was messy! It was downright ugly! I may have seemed unbothered, but I was helpless,” said Jimal.

“I knew it was wrong, I knew you were hurting, but I just couldn’t get myself together! Amira, I am doing this because the disrespect was also as loud. I apologize for all the disrespect, for all the embarrassment, for all the hurt, for all the pain, for all the trauma.” he added.

He begged Amira to forgive him stating that she has been with him through thick and thin and she didn’t deserve the rudeness he showed her

“Please forgive me and you come from way back and for me to put you through all that mess was distasteful,” he added.

Amber Ray had been accused of using ‘Juju’ to wreck Amira’s marriage.

Amira even recorded a video showing a dead bird that Amber Ray dropped outside her house at night and accused her of using ‘Juju’ to confuse her husband Jimal.

