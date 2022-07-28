Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Amazon founder, Jeff Bezos was spotted enjoying a stroll with his TV personality girlfriend in London.

Mr Bezos was seen walking hand in hand with his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez, 52, on Wednesday evening, July 27.

She wore a white mini dress and evil eye pendant around her neck, while her man rocked £600 white Brunello Cucinelli jeans and brown polo.

The businessman, who is worth £121billion, was reported to have been secretly dating Miss Sanchez while married to MacKenzie Scott, 52, whom he divorced in early 2019.

See photos