Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Amazon founder, Jeff Bezos was spotted enjoying a stroll with his TV personality girlfriend in London.
Mr Bezos was seen walking hand in hand with his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez, 52, on Wednesday evening, July 27.
She wore a white mini dress and evil eye pendant around her neck, while her man rocked £600 white Brunello Cucinelli jeans and brown polo.
The businessman, who is worth £121billion, was reported to have been secretly dating Miss Sanchez while married to MacKenzie Scott, 52, whom he divorced in early 2019.
See photos
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>