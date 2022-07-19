Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, July 19, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto can as well kiss State House goodbye.

This is after it emerged that his campaign machinery is disintegrating due to some of the choices he made.

According to Musalia Mudavadi’s ANC, Ruto killed his chances of clinching the presidency by sidelining other parties in the Kenya Kwanza coalition and choosing to work with only the UDA party.

The parties have reportedly abandoned the DP and are now concentrating on their campaigns ahead of the August polls.

The Kenya Kwanza affiliate parties have, for example, not seconded personnel to Ruto’s official campaign secretariat and they are in the darkness of what is happening.

The Hustler Secretariat is being controlled by UDA officials and not much is known of what is happening.

Sources intimated that the Ruto campaign is in total disarray to an extent, even so-called Kenya Kwanza principals are only briefed at the last minute or at times caught off-guard where Ruto will be.

To complicate matters further are claims that UDA has established a parallel tallying center at Soin Arcade Westlands, owned by the family of the late Wilson Ngeny, a one-time MP and Moi era powerful Kenya Posta and Telecommunications MD. Kenya Kwanza parties were kept in darkness also.

According to our source, Ruto relies more on his UDA foot soldiers on the ground than leaders of parties backing his presidency thus further complicating matters.

A source within the Mudavadi camp based at Musalia Mudavadi Centre at Riverside in Nairobi confirmed that all is not well as the ANC Party Leader feels betrayed, especially after Ruto picked Turkana governor Joesph Nanok as head of his campaign secretariat. Nanok is known for his militant style and prefers dealing with only UDA faces.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.