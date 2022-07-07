Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, July 7, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto has castigated Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga for threatening to boycott this year’s election.

Speaking yesterday, Raila threatened to give the August 9, presidential polls a wide berth.

According to Raila, who is vying for the fifth time, he will not participate in the elections if Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission will not provide a physical voter register.

He alleged that the Wafula Chebukati-led commission was hiding behind the use of a biometric register to interfere with the credibility of the August polls.

But in a statement, Ruto, who is rooting for pure electronic voting, slammed Raila for threatening to boycott the elections.

He told off Azimio over their nefarious plans, saying Raila has sensed defeat and that he is preparing the ground to reject the results.

“They are in a panic. Their true colors. They are now threatening everyone so that they reject election results,” Ruto said.

Ruto’s remarks were corroborated by Uasin Gishu Woman Rep Gladys Boss Shollei, who claimed that Raila’s demand for a manual register was a clear indication that he is in panic mode.

Speaking during an interview, Shollei said she was not surprised by Raila’s demands adding he has been raising similar demands in his four previous attempts at the presidency.

“I think Raila is just being Raila… he calls ultimatums. Remember, this is the same Raila who said no IEBC overhaul, no elections.”

“He has been doing that…rioting. I think he is going into panic mode and he is beginning to raise the issues,” the legislator said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.