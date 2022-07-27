Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, July 27, 2022 – Nandi Hills MP Alfred Keter may have realized that he needs Deputy President William Ruto to survive politically in Rift Valley.

This is after he asked Ruto to forgive him after the DP told Nandi Hills residents to teach their MP a bitter lesson come August polls.

Ruto had taken the Kenya Kwanza Alliance gospel to Rift Valley, a region perceived to be his political bedrock.

During his campaigns in Nandi County, the deputy president pleaded with Nandi Hills voters to teach Alfred Keter a lesson by voting him out.

The deputy president urged residents to vote for Alfred Keter’s bitter rival Benard Kitur after Keter showed the second in command his middle finger during the UDA nominations.

But speaking during an interview yesterday, Keter pleaded with the deputy president to forgive him.

The rebel legislator said he might have fallen short of William Ruto’s glory but that does not prevent the 2022 presidential front runner from forgiving him.

He said if Ruto forgave the likes of former Kakamega Governor Boni Khalwale, Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen, and Ford Kenya Leader Moses Wetangula, then he should forgive him too.

Khalwale sponsored a motion to impeach him while Murkomen and Wetang’ula were among those who coached ICC witnesses to testify against Ruto but are currently working together.

“Please forgive me like you forgave Khalwale, Murkomen and Wetangula,” Keter pleaded with Ruto.

Keter and Ruto’s relationship deteriorated in April 2022 after William Ruto’s party declared Nandi Hills parliamentary nominations null and void following Keter’s win.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.