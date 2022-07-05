Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, July 5, 2022 – Flamboyant Kenyan songstress Esther Akoth alias, Akothee, attended a wedding last weekend where she entertained the guests.

The mother of five shared photos of the bride, groom, and guests dancing and said that they enjoyed her performance.

She particularly noted that the bride and the groom loved her song Mpenzi.

She went ahead and informed her fans that she is open for business if someone wants to book her to perform at a wedding.

However, securing her services is not that cheap.

She revealed that she charges at least Ksh 1 Million for a wedding performance.

The fancy singer said the rate is discounted.

“Behold the guest Artist of the ceremony. My mom loved siponsa. Would you like me to entertain your guests on your big day? The rate card is flexible for weddings At least 1 m should be a discounted rate right? It’s your big day spoil yourself babe.

“The bride & the groom loved MPENZI. May God bless your marriages. Have more babies,” she wrote on her Facebook page.

Akothee is known for her outrageous demands when she is being booked for an event.

