Saturday, July 30, 2022 – Flamboyant city preacher Rev. Lucy Natasha has been accused by an ailing Kenyan lady who lives in Germany of conning her when she requested prayers.

The aggrieved lady has been sick for the last 25 years, prompting her to seek divine intervention from Rev. Natasha.

When she contacted Rev. Natasha and her assistant pastor called Nyaga through a video call, they demanded $100( Ksh 10,000) for one-on-one prayers.

However, the lady told them that she can only afford Ksh 7,000.

After sending the money, she showed Natasha a wound that has been giving her sleepless nights for the last 25 years.

Natasha told her that she has been bewitched and demanded Ksh 300,000 to set her free through prayers.

She told Natasha that she doesn’t have the money she was demanding at the moment and informed her that she can only afford Ksh 60,000.

Natasha told her to deposit the money in her bank account and after sending the money, the flamboyant preacher cut communication, leaving her high and dry.

This is not the first time Rev. Natasha is being accused of demanding money to pray for sick people.

Each prayer item has a price tag.

Below is a video of the woman narrating how Natasha conned her.

