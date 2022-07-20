Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, July 20, 2022 – Renowned Nairobi lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, has advised Azimio Presidential candidate Raila Odinga, to skip the presidential debate slated for next week because he will be embarrassed badly by Deputy President William Ruto, who is the Kenya Kwanza Alliance presidential candidate.

According to Abdullahi, Raila Odinga should avoid sharing a panel with Ruto, who is a brilliant debater.

“Honorable Raila Odinga please skip the debate with DP Ruto,” Ahmednasir wrote on his Twitter page on Wednesday.

Considering the eloquence of Ruto, Raila Odinga might be wasting time debating with him, according to the lawyer’s statement

Ahmednasir spoke hours after Ruto’s running mate, Rigathi Gachagua, engaged in a debate with Raila Odinga’s running mate Martha Karua.

During the debate, Gachagua outshined Martha Karua who appeared dull and unsettled.

The presidential debate will be held next Tuesday.

The debate is organized jointly by the Media Owners of Kenya (MOK), Media Council of Kenya (MCK) and the Kenya Editors Guild (KEG).

The Kenyan DAILY POST.