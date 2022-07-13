Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, July 13, 2022 – Former Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, is over the moon after he was cleared to vie for Mombasa Gubernatorial seat in August.

In a court ruling on Wednesday, the High Court said the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) acted unreasonably to disqualify Sonko from the race.

“They violated the Constitution and rushed with the announcement,” the court ruled.

Reacting to the ruling, renowned Nairobi lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, claimed there were three individuals behind Sonko’s clearance to vie for the Mombasa top seat.

The outspoken lawyer said former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, his running mate Martha Karua, and President Uhuru Kenyatta were behind Sonko’s clearance to contest for the Mombasa Governor’s seat.

The lawyer further said Uhuru, Raila and Karua will do anything to ensure Sonko is elected as the next Mombasa governor and predicted that ODM‘s candidate Abdulsamad Shariff Nasir will lose to Sonko in August.

“I TOLD YOU…I TOLD YOU…azimio ( H.E UHURU, Hon Raila and Hon Martha Karua) will do whatever it takes to have Sonko as the next Governor of Mombasa…and defeat Hon Abdulsamad Shariff Nasir.…,” Ahmednasir tweeted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.