Sunday, July 24, 2022 – Renowned Nairobi lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, has revealed the reason why Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, withdrew from the presidential debate slated for Tuesday, July 26, at the Catholic University of Eastern Africa (CUEA).

On Sunday, Raila through his spokesman, Prof Makau Mutua, said he will skip the debate and he will instead attend a one-on-one interview with Kenyans at Jericho Social Hall in Nairobi.

Reacting to Raila Odinga’s withdrawal from the debate, Ahmednasir said the old man was advised by President Uhuru Kenyatta, who is the Azimio chairman since Martha Karua performed badly during the Deputy presidential debate where she engaged with Ruto’s running mate, Rigathi Gachagua.

“….Chicken…Chickened out!!!…so what made Hon Raila to run away?…it isn’t healthy, it isn’t the poor performance of Martha Karua, it isn’t the absence of a sound platform, it isn’t the formidable oratory of Ruto…IT IS H.E UHURU! UHURU doesn’t want to be on trial, AGAIN!,” Ahmednasir wrote on his Twitter page.

