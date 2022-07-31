Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, July 31, 2022 – Former Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko on Saturday dumped Azmio One Kenya Alliance and joined Deputy President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

When joining the Kenya Kwanza camp at Ruto’s Karen residence, Sonko said he had dumped Azimio after realizing Raila and his running mate, Martha Karua, are political conmen who have nothing new to offer Kenyans.

Reacting to Sonko’s dumping of Azimio, renowned city lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi conducted an online poll and asked Kenyans to predict how many Ukambani votes Sonko will bring to Kenya Kwanza Alliance

Over 47,000 Kenyans participated in the poll and 57 percent said Sonko will bring more than 1 million votes from Ukambani to Ruto’s basket.

16.5 percent said Sonko will bring 100,000 – 400,000 votes to the Ruto basket while 14.1 percent said he will bring about 800, 000 votes to Kenya Kwanza.

12.4 percent said he will bring about 500,000 votes to the Kenya Kwanza brigade.

Here is the screenshot of Ahmednasir’s poll.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.